Tyler has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. If you enjoy working with tools, being on your feet, and seeing the results of your work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HAUCK ENTERPRISES

HAUCK ENTERPRISES Location: Cathedral In The Pines Memorial Garden, Tyler, TX

Cathedral In The Pines Memorial Garden, Pay: Up to $20/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, in person

You’ll keep the cemetery grounds looking sharp with mowing, trimming, edging, and general park upkeep. This is steady outdoor work using zero-turn mowers, tractors, and sometimes a backhoe, with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) + match, and life insurance.

Employer: Crosspointe Management Group

Location: Based in Tyler, TX (some work in Longview)

Based in (some work in Longview) Pay: From $16/hour

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, on the road

Mix of driving, delivering notices, light property inspections, and very light maintenance. Great if you’re handy with basic home repairs and like being out and about; company vehicle is provided.

Employer: Tyler Independent School District

Location: Tyler, TX

Pay: $17.45 – $21.04/hour

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, in person

Lead a custodial team to keep school buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of custodial/supervisory experience, know cleaning equipment and chemicals, and want steady school-district work with health, dental, and vision benefits.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.