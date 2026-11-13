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Tyler
🚌 Tyler TX Transportation Jobs With Multiple Flexible Driving Roles
10 days ago
Tyler has some solid driving gigs right now, from steady weekly pay to extra side income on nights and weekends. If you like being on the road, these are worth a look.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: SpeedX
- Location: Tyler & Longview, TX (in person)
- Pay: Around $900 per week
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: Flexible schedule, paid training, relocation assistance; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply. You use your own vehicle, can get same-day hiring, and the work is described as very simple.
Delivery Driver Walmart
- Employer: huda enterprises llc
- Location: Tyler, TX (on the road)
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Type: Other (likely part-time/contract)
- No experience needed, just a valid driver’s license, ability to lift products, and energy to stay active. You’ll drive set routes, load/unload, and keep deliveries organized while giving good customer service.
Weekend Backup Pharmaceutical Courier Driver – Saturday & Sunday – 5 PM
- Employer: Arrive On Time Delivery (AOT)
- Location: Tyler, TX (on the road; pickup at 4097 Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708)
- Pay: $153.00 – $170.00 per completed call-in route
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, weekend backup/on-call
- Great if you want extra weekend income. You’ll run regional routes (about 220–235 miles round trip) delivering medications across East Texas, starting around 5:00 PM when they need backup coverage.
Overnight Backup Pharmaceutical Courier Driver – Monday–Friday – 2:45 AM
- Employer: Arrive On Time Delivery (AOT)
- Location: Tyler, TX (on the road; pickup at 4097 Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708)
- Pay: $153.00 – $170.00 per completed call-in route
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, overnight backup/on-call
- Best for night owls or early birds who want extra income before sunrise. You’ll cover regional pharmaceutical routes starting around 2:45 AM, with the chance to get more steady work if you’re reliable.
If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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