Tyler has some solid driving gigs right now, from steady weekly pay to extra side income on nights and weekends. If you like being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: SpeedX

SpeedX Location: Tyler & Longview, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: Around $900 per week

Type: Full-time

Perks: Flexible schedule, paid training, relocation assistance; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply. You use your own vehicle, can get same-day hiring, and the work is described as very simple.

Employer: huda enterprises llc

Location: Tyler, TX (on the road)

(on the road) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Other (likely part-time/contract)

Other (likely part-time/contract) No experience needed, just a valid driver’s license, ability to lift products, and energy to stay active. You’ll drive set routes, load/unload, and keep deliveries organized while giving good customer service.

Employer: Arrive On Time Delivery (AOT)

Location: Tyler, TX (on the road; pickup at 4097 Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708)

(on the road; pickup at 4097 Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708) Pay: $153.00 – $170.00 per completed call-in route

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, weekend backup/on-call

Great if you want extra weekend income. You’ll run regional routes (about 220–235 miles round trip) delivering medications across East Texas, starting around 5:00 PM when they need backup coverage.

Employer: Arrive On Time Delivery (AOT)

Location: Tyler, TX (on the road; pickup at 4097 Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708)

(on the road; pickup at 4097 Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708) Pay: $153.00 – $170.00 per completed call-in route

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, overnight backup/on-call

Best for night owls or early birds who want extra income before sunrise. You’ll cover regional pharmaceutical routes starting around 2:45 AM, with the chance to get more steady work if you’re reliable.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.