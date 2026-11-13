Tyler’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in energy, HVAC, and field investigation work. If you’ve got an engineering degree and like solving real-world problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Delek US

Delek US Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a downstream energy refinery helping keep units safe, efficient, and reliable. You’ll troubleshoot process issues, track unit performance, support turnarounds, and work closely with operations, maintenance, and economics teams. Requires a Bachelor’s in Engineering and 2+ years of refinery/process engineering experience, plus comfort working around industrial equipment and wearing full PPE.

Employer: Purple Cow Recruiting (for Heartline Staffing client)

Purple Cow Recruiting (for client) Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Direct-hire, full-time

Direct-hire, full-time Salary: $80,000–$130,000/year

Field-focused role where you inspect homes and light commercial buildings, figure out what caused damage, and write clear forensic reports for insurance and legal clients. You’ll like this if you enjoy being on-site more than at a desk. Needs a Bachelor’s in Engineering, 3–7 years in construction/structural/home inspection, and strong report writing; Texas PE/EIT and prior forensic/insurance work are a plus.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,050–$143,700/year (salary)

Lead controls and software system design for HVAC products, from requirements and architecture through testing and failure analysis. This is a high-profile technical leadership role working across engineering, product, quality, and operations. Requires a BA/BS in Engineering and 8+ years supporting system/subsystem designs and validation. Benefits start day one, with up to 8% 401(k) company contribution, generous PTO, and family-building support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Tyler employers are growing fast, and strong engineers often get considered for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.