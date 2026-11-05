🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Tyler, TX

Tyler’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with restaurants, hotels, and care centers all looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like working with guests or in a kitchen, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Avir Health Group

Avir Health Group Location: Tyler, TX

Type: OTHER (likely full-time or part-time; not stated)

OTHER (likely full-time or part-time; not stated) Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Cook for residents, guests, and staff in a healthcare setting, following state health rules and special diets. This role comes with Daily Pay, 401(k) with match, company-paid holidays, PTO, and health insurance for the whole family.

Employer: Avir Health Group

Avir Health Group Location: Tyler, TX

Type: OTHER (likely full-time or part-time; not stated)

OTHER (likely full-time or part-time; not stated) Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Help set up dining rooms, serve meals, and keep kitchen and dining areas clean in a nursing home environment. You get the same strong benefits as the cook role: Daily Pay, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, and family health insurance.

Employer: 88 Korean BBQ & Sushi

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: OTHER (in-person restaurant role)

OTHER (in-person restaurant role) Pay: $21.87 – $26.34 per hour

Serve guests in a lively, fast-paced Korean BBQ and sushi restaurant, using POS systems, handling payments, and upselling food and drinks. This spot offers employee discounts and a flexible schedule, great if you want strong hourly pay plus tips in a fun setting.

Employer: Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels

Location: 3247 W Gentry Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75702

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $10.00 – $12.00 per hour

Be the late-night front desk face of the hotel: check guests in and out, handle reservations, answer calls, and coordinate with housekeeping. Comes with employee discounts, flexible scheduling, and chances to grow in the hotel world.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh. A quick resume update today could be your new schedule next week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.