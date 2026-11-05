🏭 Tyler, TX Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Tyler’s industrial scene is busy right now, and several shops are looking for reliable people who like physical, hands-on work. If you’re good with tools, organized, and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Datamax Texas

Datamax Texas Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily warehouse operations for a long-standing Texas tech company. You’ll handle receiving, stocking, staging orders, and basic equipment setup, with benefits, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Lew's Welding Service

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a welding and machining shop, moving steel, cutting material, and helping welders and machinists. Good fit if you want to learn a trade and work your way up to welder, fitter, or machinist.

Employer: 48forty Solutions / Relogistics

Location: 13786 Harvey Rd, Tyler, TX 75706

Type: Full-time (Sat–Mon, 5:30 pm – 6:00 am )

(Sat–Mon, ) Pay: Starting from $16.00/hr

Night-shift general labor job hand-sorting pallets and other materials, loading/unloading trailers, and keeping the yard organized. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), daily pay access, and room to advance if you like fast-paced physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.