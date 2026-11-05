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🏭 Tyler, TX Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Tyler’s industrial scene is busy right now, and several shops are looking for reliable people who like physical, hands-on work. If you’re good with tools, organized, and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Warehouse Associate – Office Tech Equipment
- Employer: Datamax Texas
- Location: Tyler, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support daily warehouse operations for a long-standing Texas tech company. You’ll handle receiving, stocking, staging orders, and basic equipment setup, with benefits, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.
Material Handler / Shop Hand
- Employer: Lew's Welding Service
- Location: Tyler, TX
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in a welding and machining shop, moving steel, cutting material, and helping welders and machinists. Good fit if you want to learn a trade and work your way up to welder, fitter, or machinist.
Warehouse Associate – General Labor (Pallets)
- Employer: 48forty Solutions / Relogistics
- Location: 13786 Harvey Rd, Tyler, TX 75706
- Type: Full-time (Sat–Mon, 5:30 pm – 6:00 am)
- Pay: Starting from $16.00/hr
Night-shift general labor job hand-sorting pallets and other materials, loading/unloading trailers, and keeping the yard organized. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), daily pay access, and room to advance if you like fast-paced physical work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.