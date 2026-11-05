⚡ Tyler, TX Utility & Field Roles – Multiple Hands-On Openings

Tyler’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid field roles for folks who like working with their hands. If you’re good with tools, safety-minded, and don’t mind the outdoors, these are worth a look.

Employer: Summit Fire & Security

Summit Fire & Security Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect, test, and maintain fire sprinkler systems, pumps, and backflows to keep buildings safe and up to code. This role is great if you have 3–5 years of fire protection experience, like working both solo and on a team, and want strong benefits, training, and growth with a national life-safety company.

Employer: TechServ Engineering

TechServ Engineering Location: Tyler, TX (travel-based field role)

Type: Full-time, hourly, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Work outdoors inspecting electric utility poles, checking for safety issues, and feeding data back to the engineering team. Expect 100% travel, 10–12 hour field days, and lots of walking, so this fits someone who wants physical work, steady hours, per diem for travel, benefits, and PTO in the electric utility world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Tyler’s utility employers often keep good candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.