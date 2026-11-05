🚌 Tyler, TX Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tyler’s delivery and driving scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you own your own van or want a steady company ride. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Tyler, TX.

Employer: Warehouse to Wheels

Warehouse to Wheels Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Other (independent contractor)

Other (independent contractor) Pay: $24.00 – $28.00 per hour

Own a cargo van and want higher hourly pay? This role has you delivering Walmart packages with your own high-, mid-, or low-roof cargo van, finishing routes by 9:00 PM each day.

Employer: Warehouse to Wheels

Warehouse to Wheels Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Other (company vehicle provided)

Other (company vehicle provided) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour, about 60 hours/week

Want steady hours and a van provided? You’ll deliver Walmart packages on set routes, using a company van and fuel, with full-time work and routes done by 9:00 PM.

Employer: TPS Offroad

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $50.00 per hour, ~40 hours/week

If you love engines and toys like ATVs and other powersports vehicles, this shop role lets you wrench full-time, Monday–Friday with weekends off, plus paid holidays and PTO.

Employer: G.E.X Transport

Location: Tyler, TX (Regional)

Type: Full-time regional Class A

Full-time regional Class A Pay: $1,400 – $1,600 per week + $5,000 sign-on bonus (experienced flatbed)

For drivers with Class A and flatbed time, this regional job offers home weekends (out 5 days, home 2), steady freight, and a strong sign-on bonus for experienced flatbed drivers.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.