🛒 Tyler, TX Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings

Tyler’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like being on the road, in stores, or in an office. Here are a few standout roles hiring now in Tyler, TX.

Employer: ECMD, Inc.

ECMD, Inc. Location: Smith County area / Tyler, TX (field role)

(field role) Type: Full-time

Pay: Depends on experience (hourly)

You’ll travel between Lowe’s stores in the area, stocking and merchandising building products (moulding, boards, stair parts, etc.) and keeping displays looking sharp. This role comes with a company vehicle, 10 paid holidays, PTO (MyTime), 401(k), and an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), plus medical, dental, and vision after 90 days.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Longview primary, Tyler, TX as secondary (multiple store visits)

Longview primary, (multiple store visits) Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour (based on experience)

Work in grocery stores making sure Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, Triscuit and more are fully stocked and well displayed. You’ll drive your own car (with mileage reimbursement), use an iPad to order product, and get medical, dental, vision from day one, 401(k), bonus eligibility, paid vacation and holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: The Mount Tech

Location: Tyler, TX (in person)

Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)

Pay: $12.00–$14.00 per hour (based on experience)

Join a local home technology company handling calls, scheduling, walk-in customers, and basic office tasks. This is a good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want hands-on experience with POS and CRM systems; bilingual (English/Spanish) is a plus, and some Saturdays are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.