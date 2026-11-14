undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Basketball
Rockwall Rolls Past Wylie 66-48 to Advance in UIL Bi-District Playoffs
By Donovan Bridgeforth,12 days ago
Rockwall opened its postseason campaign with an offensive explosion Friday night, defeating Wylie 66-48 at home in the UIL Class 6A bi-district round. The Yellowjackets (9-2) built a commanding 28-7 lead in the first quarter and carried that momentum into halftime, adding 21 points in the second quarter to take a 49-28 advantage. Rockwall opened its postseason campaign with an offensive explosion Friday night, defeating Wylie 66-48 at home in the UIL Class 6A bi-district round.