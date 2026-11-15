Luka Doncic Gets the Green Light as Los Angeles Lakers Chase Eight Straight

Luka Doncic is expected to play Sunday against the Phoenix Suns after rolling his right ankle in Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Austin Reaves’ Absence Puts More on Doncic

In Monday’s 124–114 win over the Hawks, Doncic finished with 32 points and 10 assists. Sexton added 18 points and six assists off the bench, and several of his drives ended with lobs to Walker Kessler. Kessler scored 21 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili hit five threes. If Sexton plays Sunday, pairing him with Kessler again would give Redick an option to run pick-and-roll while Dončić rests.

Through 13 games, the Lakers had outscored opponents by 165 points with Doncic on the floor and been outscored by 62 with him off. The latter figure includes both games he missed entirely. In Phoenix, the matchup to watch is whether the Lakers can get quality shots in those shorter stretches with both of their lead guards off the floor.