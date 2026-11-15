Ladd McConkey’s Injury Could Force the Los Angeles Chargers to Lean Harder on Tre’ Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers may have to face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football without their leader in receiving yards. Ladd McConkey is questionable for Week 10 with a back injury, while fellow wide receiver Tre’ Harris is available after coming off the injury report.

What Ladd McConkey’s Back Injury Means for the Chargers

McConkey was active against the Houston Texans in Week 9, but back spasms during warmups kept him from playing a snap. The Chargers lost 44–22.

McConkey has been crucial for the Chargers as he leads the team with 286 receiving yards and has 17 catches and one touchdown in six games. With the Chargers being 0-8, not having their leading receiver makes things even more difficult on the offense.

Harris already has a role in the offense, with a team-high 21 catches for 262 yards entering Week 10. When McConkey couldn’t go against Houston, Harris drew a team-high seven targets, five of them in the first half.