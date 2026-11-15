Detroit Lions Keys to Victory Over New England Patriots

Munich, Germany. The perfect setting for a Detroit Lions home game vs. the New England Patriots. The Lions are riding a four-game winning streak into Sunday’s showdown, and make no mistake: this is the Lions’ biggest non-divisional game so far. Drake Maye is a high-level quarterback, and this offense can put up points; with questions around Detroit’s secondary, this is going to be a rough game. While a tough game to predict, there are advantages Detroit can take. These are the Detroit Lions’ Keys to Victory Over the New England Patriots:

1- Jameson Williams

While Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs are the best weapons on the Lions’ offense, the biggest threat in this game is wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams has become more consistent this season and has 5 touchdowns this season, and he’s showing signs that he’s getting better. With a more consistent threat developing, Williams is starting to become one of the biggest explosive play guys in the NFL.

While New England certainly has a great cornerback to match, the bigger game plan will be against St. Brown, which gives quarterback Jared Goff a free target in Williams because of his greatest weapon: speed. There’s fast, then there’s Jamo. When he catches the ball, all that defenders can do is hear the “Meep meep” and the poof of air and dust before the touchdown. If Jamo gets explosive plays, this will be a rough day for the Patriots.

2- Blitz Drake Maye

This is easier said than done, because the Patriots have a good offensive line. While not the best in the league, they can give Maye enough time to throw, but they can also give up sacks. Maye is currently in the top 10 for most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL, and they’re facing one of the most blitz-heavy defenses in the NFL.

Maye is also in the bottom third of quarterback completions against the blitz, which is what the Lions want to hear. Several players on this Lions’ line can get to the quarterback, and multiple players have multiple sacks. The more uncomfortable Maye is, the more likely Detroit wins. Look for Detroit to do what it does best.

3- Contain the Run

The Patriots are down several key players, but mainly at running back. While that favors Detroit, the last thing the team should do is treat it like a non-factor. The ground game is important to New England, including a quarterback who uses his legs. The goal still needs to be to stop the run, regardless of who suits up.

That said, that won’t be an issue for Detroit. The Lions stuff the run and have gotten better week after week at it. Even with questions in the secondary, the Lions’ front line will make this as one-dimensional a game as possible. If Detroit controls the line of scrimmage on defense, this is a winnable game.

The Lions aren’t walking into Germany with a gimme win. This is going to be a fight, but this could be a statement game for the Lions. Expect the team that’s used to fighting to set the tone and win.