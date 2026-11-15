The Buffalo Bills acquired safety Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. The Bills sent a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Titans in exchange for the veteran safety and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick. Buffalo traded for Hooker to get help with improving their defense. They’re ranked 16th in points allowed per game and 29th in passing yards allowed per game.

Bills head coach Joe Brady confirmed that Hooker will play in the Bills-Jets Week 10 game. After Friday’s practice, he remarked, “He’s been extremely impressive and excited. He definitely is gonna play. And [I’m] excited to see whatever that role kind of looks like.” Hooker is looking forward to playing on Sunday. After practice on Friday, he said, “Extremely confident, especially during today. Got some full speed reps, felt good out there and ready to go.”

Hooker has been practicing alongside safety Cole Bishop. The 28-year-old has done an excellent job at acclimating to the Bills. Wednesday after practice, Bishop remarked, “He’s been in the league longer than me, so I don’t want to make it seem like he needs to impress me.” He added, “But I was impressed with his ability today on how quickly he picks some things up. It seemed like he was good on a lot of our base stuff today on just the first hours in the building.”

Thus far this season, Hooker has amassed 52 total tackles (33 solo), five interceptions, and six passes defensed. He’s tied with Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney for the NFL leader in interceptions. Pro Football Focus gave Hooker an overall grade of 81 for 2026, ranking him 5th among 100 qualified safeties. Aside from his impressive stats, the Iowa alumnus is widely known for his high football IQ.

The 28-year-old is also a versatile player. Athlon Sports’ Doug Farrar noted, “Hooker is also quite effectively versatile — this season, he’s played 35% of his 495 defensive snaps as a single-high safety, 28% as a split safety, 24% in the box, and 12% in the slot. His premier game in 2026 came in Tennessee’s Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans lost 43-36 in an overtime nail-biter, but Hooker picked Joe Burrow off three times in his final game with the team that selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.”

The Bills are currently leading the AFC with a 7-1 record. They’re among the top Super Bowl contenders this season. Acquiring Hooker was the perfect way to address their need for help in the secondary. His high football IQ, versatility, and ability to make big plays are assets to the team. Hooker improves the Bills’ chances of making it to the Super Bowl.