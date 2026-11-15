Yamal’s Knee and the Barcelona-Spain Row: Why the Club Should Be Worried

The latest Lamine Yamal controversy is mostly aimed at Spain’s federation and coach Luis de la Fuente, but Barcelona has more to lose than it seems. Yamal missed Thursday’s win in Czechia with a right knee problem, stayed at Barca’s training ground to recover, and critics claimed he got special treatment. If it becomes a pattern, the club’s most important attacker and its relationship with Spain are both at risk.

1. Yamal’s Knee Is a Real Concern for Barcelona’s Season

Yamal felt discomfort in his right knee after Barça’s 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid on Nov. 8, where he set up Fermín Lopez’s winner. The Spain and Barcelona medical staff reportedly agreed together to rest him, so the decision wasn’t one-sided. Still, Czechia was the first game he’d missed all season. By one count, he’d started all 20 games for club and country with 17 goals and 13 assists. Barcelona lead La Liga, and he’s their key attacker.

2. It Fits a History of Barcelona-Federation Clashes

This isn’t the first time the club and the Spanish federation have disagreed over Yamal. Last September, Hansi Flick accused de la Fuente of not looking after the teenager. The federation later said it was surprised by Barcelona’s lack of communication when Yamal withdrew from the November squad. With the latest row, a third incident would make the relationship look strained, and Barcelona would be expected to explain itself.

3. The “Special Treatment” Narrative Targets the Club

Some critics say Yamal got preferential treatment for recovering at Barcelona rather than at Spain’s camp. One commentator went further, arguing that the club does whatever it likes because of its good relationship with federation leadership. Another argued the row exists only because Yamal plays for Barcelona. De la Fuente reacted angrily, saying Yamal has no privileges and that the decision was purely medical. If the claims stick, Barcelona will face pressure over its influence.

4. The England Game Could Backfire Either Way

Yamal rejoined Spain on Friday and is expected to start the group decider against England on Sunday. If he plays 90 minutes and the knee flares up, Flick and Barcelona’s fans will ask why he was risked. If he’s held back again, the federation will face fresh questions. Barça’s next match is Villarreal on November 22, followed by three games in eight days, so a setback would hit at the worst time.

5. It Adds to a Bigger Workload Problem

Yamal is 19, and his minutes have been a topic for months. Flick has spoken about the difficulty of managing players during breaks, saying the Spanish players are usually not here. Barcelona have also dealt with other international-duty disputes, including a report that Brazil refused to release Raphinha. Each new case makes it harder for the club to argue its players are being managed fairly, and easier for critics to call it a pattern.