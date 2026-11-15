SmackDown Results and Analysis: What the Cena Classic and WarGames Changes Mean

John Cena opened SmackDown on November 13 by inviting Charlotte Flair to the John Cena Classic, and the night built from there. Gunther beat Finn Bálor with a dirty finish, Stephanie Vaquer returned from injury, and women’s WarGames became official. These are the biggest takeaways from SmackDown, with Survivor Series: WarGames set for November 28 in Houston.

The show moved several storylines forward at once. Here is what mattered.

1. Cena Names Charlotte Flair as the Next John Cena Classic Invitee

Cena opened the show in the ring and gave Flair the latest invitation to the December 14 event. She joins a field built around Raw and SmackDown stars facing NXT talent, with fans voting on the winners. Cena also stressed that the voting is open to the WWE audience. Multiple reports say he later added all three members of Fatal Influence after they confronted him backstage over being left out. With Flair in, the women’s side of the Classic has real star power.

2. Charlotte Flair’s Emotional Reaction Steals the Opening Segment

Flair joined Cena in the ring and struggled to hold it together. She thanked him for past support and said his advice helped her grow comfortable with herself. Then she shifted tone, vowing to win the Classic and its championship, calling herself the greatest women’s champion ever. WWE’s own recap called it a truly emotional moment. After a rocky stretch in her career, the segment gave her a clear, confident storyline.

3. Gunther Beats Finn Bálor With a Low Blow in the Main Event

The main event was a fast, physical match between two of the roster’s best. Balor survived heavy chops and was close to the Coup de Grâce when Gunther moved and shoved him into the referee. Gunther then hit a low blow and finished with a powerbomb at about 15 minutes. Gunther didn’t need the cheat code, but he used it. It reinforces him as a ruthless heel, and one report suggests it could lead to a Survivor Series match, though that is unconfirmed.

4. Women’s WarGames Is Official, and Stephanie Vaquer Is Back

Flair’s non-title match against Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne turned into a ringside brawl involving Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, Jade Cargill, Michin and Fatal Influence. Vaquer returned from injury to even the odds and helped Flair win with Natural Selection. Flair’s team then challenged for WarGames. The reported lineup is Flair, Vaquer, Bliss, Paxley and Bayley against Cargill, Michin, Jayne, Henley and Reid. B-Fab reportedly missed the cut. Vaquer later said Flair called her.

5. The Survivor Series Picture Gets Bigger

The Bloodline and The 946 are already set for the men’s WarGames match. On SmackDown, Rey Mysterio confirmed Rey Fenix for Team Mexico, joining Penta in the five-on-five match against Team USA. CM Punk handed Cody Rhodes a list of possible teammates, and Je’Von Evans is already on the team. Two spots on the Mexico side remain open. WWE has two weeks to fill the gaps before Houston.