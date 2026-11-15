Survivor Series 2026 Preview: Who Has the Most to Gain in Houston?

Survivor Series: WarGames arrives November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston with a card built on factions: The Bloodline vs The 946, Team USA vs Team Mexico, and a women’s WarGames match that now has its lineup. Nights like this tend to change careers in the middle of the roster. These five stars have the most to gain, and my pick for the biggest winner is Cruz Montana.

The main attractions are set. These five could leave with the most.

1. Cruz Montana: A Sudden Main-Roster Call-Up Could Change His Career

Montana is the former TNA World Champion who wrestled there as Mike Santana. He debuted in NXT on July 21, then showed up masked on the Nov. 2 Raw and hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair before joining The 946. NXT officials were reportedly caught off guard by the move. Four weeks later he’s in a WarGames match against The Bloodline. That kind of exposure can make a new main roster star in one night.

Prediction: He gets the biggest career boost on the card.

2. Royce Keys: The 946 Leader Gets His Defining Match

Keys built The 946 piece by piece, and he has said everyone in the group is handpicked. He reportedly chose Montana as well. The faction’s run began in September when Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price attacked and abducted Solo Sikoa, and it has stayed on the offensive since, including the mass beatdown of Reigns and The Usos on November 2. A WarGames match against World Heavyweight Champion Reigns is the biggest stage of his run. Win or lose, a strong showing makes him a top heel.

3. Je’Von Evans: Raw’s Tag Champion Steps Into the Spotlight

Evans is one half of Raw’s World Tag Team Champions with Penta. Cody Rhodes invited him to Team USA, joining CM Punk, while Penta joined Team Mexico, which means the champions land on opposite sides. That sets up the kind of friction WWE could carry into a title story. Sharing a ring with Rhodes and Punk, and facing his own partner, gives Evans a rare chance to look like a singles star.

Prediction: He lasts deep into the elimination match.

4. Stephanie Vaquer: Back at the Center of the Women’s Division

Vaquer is a former Women’s World Champion who has lost the title to Liv Morgan. She missed several weeks, reportedly with illness and an ankle injury, and a planned No. 1 contender’s match with Becky Lynch was scrapped on October 26. Lynch now faces Morgan for the title in Houston, so Vaquer is outside that picture. Her return on SmackDown put her in the women’s WarGames match alongside Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley. A strong performance puts her back at the front of the division.

5. Jacy Jayne: The Heel Who Could Beat Charlotte Flair’s Team

Jayne is the Women’s United States Champion and the leader of Fatal Influence. Flair pinned her on SmackDown with Vaquer’s help, so Jayne has a score to settle. The reported lineup for her side is Jade Cargill, Michin, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, an unusual alliance that could give her room to take control. Beating Flair’s all-star team would be the biggest win of her career, and even a loss keeps her central to the division.