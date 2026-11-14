NFL Rookie Breakout Candidates 2026: First-Year Players Ready to Take Over the Second Half of the Season

The Rookie of the Year race is wide open, and no one in the 2026 class has separated from the pack yet. That makes the second half a prime window for rookies who are only now getting bigger roles, stepping in for veterans or coming back from injury. Here are five who could turn a quiet first half into a breakout stretch.

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

The No. 1 pick finally gets his shot. The Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to the Vikings at the deadline, so Mendoza makes his first career start in Week 10 against a Seahawks defense that’s among the league’s best. That’s a rough introduction, but it’s also the cleanest opportunity a rookie quarterback can ask for, with no veteran to look over his shoulder. Las Vegas is 4-5, so the second half is a development period with real stakes for the franchise. If Mendoza settles in quickly, he’ll become the favorite to challenge for Rookie of the Year.

2. Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Coleman is a fourth-round pick who has already passed J.K. Dobbins for the starting job. He missed time with an ankle injury, but since returning he’s taken over the backfield during Denver’s five-game winning streak, including 21 touches against Carolina. Through five games he has 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Broncos are 7-2, but they rank near the bottom of the league in total offense and rushing, so Coleman’s growing role could be what unlocks the offense. Denver has a bye in Week 10, then hosts Las Vegas.

3. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Boston already leads all rookie receivers with 507 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and Cleveland uses him as its big-play threat. He’s also part of a young pair with KC Concepcion, who leads all rookies with 37 receptions. The Browns are 5-4 and building around young weapons, which gives both receivers room to grow. If Boston keeps stretching the field, he could finish as one of the top rookies in the league.

4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Tyson is the second-half wild card. The No. 8 overall pick out of Arizona State missed the first eight games with a hamstring injury and made his debut in Week 9, catching four of his five targets for 30 yards in just 18 snaps. His first catch resulted in a fumble, but his coach said he’ll see a healthy dose more snaps against the Panthers. With the Saints in a weak NFC South that is up for grabs, a healthy Tyson could change New Orleans’ season. He has the most upside of anyone on this list, though also the biggest question mark.

5. Hezekiah Masses, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Masses is the defensive pick. The fifth-round cornerback out of Cal grabbed three interceptions in his first three games, including two against Justin Herbert in Week 2, which earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week. He’s held on to the starting job since. The Chiefs tested him later, so his play hasn’t been perfect, but he’s still tied to a rare ball-hawking skill that scouts loved. All three of his picks came early, so a second-half surge in takeaways would put him in the conversation for All-Rookie honors.