Spain vs England Prediction: Can Tuchel’s Side Win in Madrid?

Spain vs England on Sunday in Madrid decides who wins the Nations League Group A3, and Spain only needs a draw. Both teams are already in the quarterfinals, but first place likely means an easier draw in March. Kickoff is 7:45 p.m. GMT (2:45 PM ET) at the Metropolitano. My prediction: Spain 2-1 England, with Lamine Yamal’s return the deciding edge.

England have beaten most opponents in this group easily. Spain is the one they haven’t solved. Here is what to watch.

1. Spain Only Needs a Point

Spain have won all five group games and sit on 15 points, three ahead of England after Thursday’s 2-1 win over Croatia. They also beat England 3-2 at Wembley in September, and England’s 12 points come with 16 goals scored and only four conceded. Three of those four came against Spain. A draw keeps Spain top, so Thomas Tuchel’s team has to win, and tiebreakers may make the margin matter. Spain have reportedly won 12 straight matches.

2. Is Lamine Yamal Back at Full Strength?

Yamal sat out Thursday’s 2-0 win in Czechia with right knee discomfort, the first match he had missed all season. Luis de la Fuente has since said he’s fit and in perfect condition to play 90 minutes, and Mikel Oyarzabal is expected back too. Yamal should replace Yeremy Pino on the right. Spain coped without their front line in Prague, but with Yamal back, they look sharper going forward. England’s defenders will feel the difference.

3. England’s Injury-Hit Back Line

Marc Guéhi is out, and reports list Trevoh Chalobah and Tino Livramento as unavailable too. Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence missed the Croatia game, but could return if they are cleared in training on Saturday. The likely defense includes Ben White, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall in front of Jordan Pickford, though James Trafford could play instead. That is a thin group to put against Spain’s attack, especially Yamal and Alex Baena, who have been dangerous this campaign.

4. The Midfield Battle: Pedri and Fabian Ruiz vs Rice and Bellingham

Pedri is expected to return alongside Fabian Ruiz, and that pair controls Spain’s tempo. England’s answer is likely Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham. Bellingham would have been suspended if booked against Croatia, but he stayed clean and is available. If England lose the midfield, they’ll spend long spells defending. If Rice and Bellingham win the ball high, Tuchel’s counterattack can work.

5. Kane’s Record Night and Tuchel’s Selection Calls

Harry Kane became England’s most-capped player on Thursday with his 126th appearance, passing Peter Shilton. He reportedly leads the group scoring with seven goals. Tuchel’s decisions are more open: Morgan Rogers or teenager Rio Ngumoha at right wing, Pickford or Trafford in goal, and reports say Jobe Bellingham could make his senior debut. If both Bellinghams play, it would be the first pair of brothers in an England game since Gary and Phil Neville in 2007.