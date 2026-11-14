Spain vs England Match Preview: Predictions for the Group A3 Finale

Spain vs England kicks off Sunday at 7:45 PM GMT in Madrid, with Nations League Group A3’s top spot at stake. Spain only needs a draw to stay first and extend a 43-match unbeaten run. My call is Spain 2-1 England, with Lamine Yamal creating and Harry Kane scoring. Here are five predictions, all of them just that: predictions, not results.

Both teams are through to the quarterfinals, so the stakes come down to pride and a likely easier draw in March.

1. Spain Will Finish Top of Group A3

Spain have won all five group games and sit on 15 points, three clear of England. They’ve reportedly won 12 matches in a row and are unbeaten in 43 competitive games. England last won in Madrid in 2018, and Spain have beaten them since, including the 3-2 win at Wembley in September. England must also deal with a thin defense, with Marc Guéhi out and reports differing on Ezri Konsa’s fitness. Spain stays at the top.

2. Lamine Yamal Will Be Involved in a Goal

Yamal missed Thursday’s win in Czechia with right knee discomfort, the first game he’d sat out all season. Luis de la Fuente says he’s fully fit, and he’s expected to start on the right. He’s reportedly Spain’s top scorer in the group with four goals. England’s left side, likely Lewis Hall and a back line of Ben White, Jarell Quansah and a third center-back, hasn’t faced anything like him. We predict that he scores or sets up at least one goal.

3. Harry Kane Will Score for England

Kane became England’s most-capped player on Thursday with his 126th appearance and is reportedly the group’s top scorer with seven goals. England scored twice at Wembley against Spain, so Tuchel’s team can break them down. Spain’s defense is strong but not untouchable, and Kane’s movement between center-backs tends to find space. Expect him to get one chance that matters and finish it. If England scores once, then it will be Kane.

4. Spain Will Win the Midfield and Have More Possession

Pedri is expected back alongside Fabián Ruiz, and that pair sets Spain’s pace. England will likely counter with Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham, who avoided a booking on Thursday and is available. Tuchel’s side may happily sit deeper, so I’m predicting Spain finish with well over 55 percent of the ball. England’s chances will mostly come on the break through Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon and Bellingham.

5. The Match Will Be Decided by One Goal

Spain’s recent meetings with England have been narrow. They won the Euro 2024 final 2-1 and the September game 3-2. Spain have the quality and England have the attack to keep this competitive, so I don’t see a blowout either way.

Final Prediction: Spain 2-1 England, with England pressing for an equalizer late.