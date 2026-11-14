NBA First-Time All-Star Candidates 2026-27: Rising Stars Pushing for Their First Selection

Six players made their first All-Star team last season, including Deni Avdija, Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Johnson. The 2026-27 class of breakout candidates is younger, and a few of them are already putting up numbers that demand attention. Here are five young stars with a real case to make their first All-Star team this season.

1. Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Flagg is the safest bet on this list. The reigning Rookie of the Year is 19 years old and averaging 25.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.2 steals through his first 10 games, with Dallas off to a 7-4 start. Only Luka Doncic and LeBron James were younger when they averaged at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. He dropped 43 points on 16-of-25 shooting against Indiana and followed a career-best 12 assists against Brooklyn with that scoring explosion. If Dallas keeps winning, Flagg is a lock.

2. Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Castle quietly grew into one of the league’s best young guards. He set career highs last season with 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists, then raised his scoring to 18.2 points in 23 playoff games as San Antonio reached the Finals. This season he’s averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists. The problem is the crowd. Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox take up a lot of the spotlight, and the Spurs may only get one or two All-Star spots.

3. Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Harper is a bigger upside play than a sure thing. The No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft made the All-Rookie First Team with 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, and he closed last season strong, averaging 14.1 points over his final 14 games. This season he’s already scored 22 against Dallas and 17 against Utah, and he’s been used in a three-guard look with Fox and Castle. A larger role could push his numbers into All-Star range, but he shares the ball with the same stars as Castle.

4. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Miller is the Hornets’ lead scorer now that LaMelo Ball is gone. He averaged 22 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists through nine games after signing a five-year, $209 million extension. Charlotte struggled early at 3-5 and scored fewer points than any other team in the league, which hurts his case, because All-Star voters reward winning. A groin injury also forced him out of a game, so his availability is worth watching. If he stays healthy and Kon Knueppel returns, Charlotte could climb the East standings.

5. Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

Boozer is the long shot, but not a joke. The No. 3 pick is 19 years old and the early favorite for Rookie of the Year. He recorded a triple-double (18 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists) and followed it with a career-high 27 against Sacramento. Rookies rarely make the All-Star team, and Blake Griffin in 2011 was the last to do it. Boozer’s all-around game and Memphis’ lack of other stars give him a better chance than most rookies, even if rim finishing is still a concern.