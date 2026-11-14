After running through a collab 2027 NFL mock draft with Dylan Mehl, we’ll be taking a look at what it means for the Tennessee Titans in this one.

Tennessee should look to focus on two things this year. The development of Cam Ward and optimizing their draft capital.

At the top, we have the Titans going with defense, as Leonard Moore is a perfect fit for what this team needs right now. While it would be great to get Ward some help in that spot, if Jeremiah Smith is off the board, there’s no other player that makes a ton of sense.

With that being the case, I went with Greg Johnson, the guard from Minnesota at 30.

Tennessee Titans Mock Draft Idea: Greg Johnson

You could make an argument for a number of positions, but I would go against the idea that Tennessee should absolutely add offensive tackle early. We talked about this in a previous Titans mock draft idea, and here’s part of the reasoning why from November 5th:

“Per PFF, Latham has allowed zero quarterback hits, two sacks and seven pressures this year…Moore is 28 years old, but he’s allowed two sacks, five hits, and 52 pressures.”

With that being said, the Titans could upgrade over Atonio Mafi or potentially have Johnson play center. The appeal of Johnson is that he’s a monster at 6’6”, 325 lbs, and he’s currently ranked 32nd on the TWSN mock draft simulator public board.

With this being a strong fit and Tennessee being able to grab the top guard in the class, the pick makes a lot of sense at 30.