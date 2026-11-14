Emmett Johnson Is Fantasy Football MUST START in Week 10: Kenneth Walker Injury

The door just opened for Chiefs rookie Emmett Johnson. Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL’s second-leading rusher reported groin tightness on Friday morning and the team wants to “give him a week” to rest. Rookie running back Emmett Johnson will now handle first-team duties in Walker’s absence. That makes the rookie the lead back in an Andy Reid offense, one of the most valuable fantasy roles in football. There isn’t much competition for carries, either. With Jaydn Ott (hamstring) listed as questionable, the team could elevate Nate Carter from the practice squad to provide additional backfield depth. Johnson should get the bulk of the work, and in fantasy, volume is king.

Johnson has already shown he can make plays when given the chance. The team’s fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft out of Nebraska has 111 rushing yards and a touchdown, plus 14 receptions for 237 and a touchdown this season. That’s 17 yards per catch from a running back, which is explosive. He has also served as the Chiefs’ kick return man, picking up 318 return yards on 11 attempts, so he can break a long play any time he touches the ball. His pass-catching is what gives him a high floor in PPR leagues, even if the running lanes are tight.

There is one thing to be honest about: this isn’t an easy matchup on the ground. Atlanta’s defense has been strong against the run, ranking third in EPA per rush, but the ability Johnson showed as a receiver significantly boosts his fantasy value. If the Falcons clog the middle, Reid will get Johnson the ball in space on screens and checkdowns, and with the Chiefs expected to control this game, a late lead could mean plenty of fourth-quarter carries too. CBS Sports’ Heath Cummings put it simply: make sure Emmett Johnson is rostered in every one of your leagues. If he’s still on your waiver wire, grab him now. If you’re thin at running back, start him with confidence. Plenty of fantasy seasons have been saved by a rookie getting his shot at the right time, and this could be one of those weeks.