Kevin Holland Blazes Yet Another Trail: UFC 334 Breakdown, Odds and Picks

The ever-active fighter they call “Big Mouth” makes the walk once again this Saturday at MSG! Kevin Holland walks into this one as an underdog against surging knockout artist Uros Medic.

Fight Breakdown:

Kevin Holland’s career has been one of the most interesting, frustrating, and captivating ones in recent UFC history. His constant desire to cash checks and fight has led to him taking bad matchups and moving up and down in weight classes for virtually no reason, but has also given us 29 UFC appearances and a legendary 5-win 2020.

Holland’s talent has never been the question, with snapping power, one of the best submission games in the sport, and a massive 6’3 81-inch frame at 170; in another life, Kevin is a contender in the welterweight division. Holland’s ability to stay at a distance where he is unable to be touched and then close said distance with a trademark leap into the pocket followed by looping hooks and other wild techniques makes him a difficult person to track in the cage, and his activity constantly forces opponents to maintain their guard at all times. Holland’s size at 170 allows him to use his grappling offensively as well as deal with his biggest weakness, his takedown defense.

When Holland does get control on the ground, or even from the bottom, he is a huge threat to finish fights with his submission game. His best submission by far is his signature D’Arce Choke, as historically speaking, when he navigates to a front headlock position as either takedown defense or after stunning his opponents he can very quickly lock in a tight variation of a D’Arce and almost always finds the tap shortly after. Holland’s biggest strength is actually his chin; for a while, no one knew how good his chin was because he didn’t even take a flush shot, but after his fight against Wonderboy, the entire MMA world learned how absurd his durability was.

Holland’s head movement and ability to stay defensively responsible while being backed up have been inconsistent, but something that will almost certainly be tested in this affair. Holland’s ability to maintain and close distance, threaten submissions in any grappling exchange, and survive hectic exchanges will all be paramount to his survival in a fight against someone as dangerous as Uros Medic.

The Doctor will see you now; Uros Medic has a 100% finish rate in the Octagon and doesn’t enjoy long nights at the office, with 6 straight fights ending inside the 1st frame. Medic is a knockout threat of the highest caliber and can finish with plenty of different strikes, his knees being a great complement to his hands. Medic’s power has been on full display with blisteringly fast knockouts over Geoff Neal and Daniel Rodriguez this year, and a fight against an extremely durable opponent in Holland is the kind of challenge that excited the Serbian. Medic on the feet is versatile, with spinning attacks and the ability to mix up the target constantly, posing different threats, but a lot of the growth in his game has been hard to quantify with so many of his fights ending early.

Medic’s grappling base started with Judo at a young age, and while he doesn’t like to employ it offensively, it does allow him to control the clinch and stay defensively responsible on the feet. When a fight does get to the ground, though, he has found himself a victim of getting his back taken and allowing opponents to find the choke when they do so. A lot of Medic’s game is still unproven, as his power has covered up a lot of questions people have about contenders as they try to rise up the rankings. It was just over a year ago that Medic was put out by Puna Soriano, so he is still very much a hittable target, but for him it has been a lot about landing his KO shot before that happened.

Official Pick:

Kevin Holland has fought killers at both 185 and 170; this matchup could very well be the most dangerous one he has seen on the feet. Medic is a true one-shot KO threat in the early goings, and while Holland’s chin has served him well throughout his career, it would behoove him to not test those waters in this contest. Holland’s massive, lanky frame will allow him to use his jab and long 1-2 to make Medic go through danger to find that shot.

I could also see Holland using the clinch and his strength when Medic does close the distance to try to physically wear on the explosive Serbian and even threaten takedowns of his own, considering Medic has struggled with the submission defense throughout his career. All in all, I just think Holland has more ways to win this fight and will force Medic to rely on doing more than just stunning Holland with one shot. Whether it’s winning minutes, finding his own finishing sequence on the feet, or locking in that trademark D’Arce Choke, Holland will start his new UFC contract out with a big win as a +130 underdog against a ranked Welterweight.

Official Pick: Kevin Holland ML (+130)