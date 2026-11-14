The Cincinnati Bengals enter Sunday night’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers needing to erase the mistakes that decided their first meeting. Pittsburgh’s 30-27 Week 3 win put Cincinnati at risk of a season-series sweep, leaving the Bengals unable to finish tied with the Steelers in the AFC North if they lose again. The 6-2 teams meet at Paycor Stadium in Week 10, with Cincinnati carrying a four-game winning streak into its first home Sunday Night Football game of the season. The Bengals’ Week 10 preview lists the matchup as a division game on Sunday night.

Special teams cannot repeat the first meeting

The first Bengals-Steelers game swung on two special-teams failures. Cincinnati extended a Pittsburgh drive with a roughing-the-punter penalty, then muffed a fourth-quarter punt that gave the Steelers field position for a tying field goal. Pittsburgh later took the lead for good, and Joe Burrow’s final-minute fumble ended Cincinnati’s last drive. The Week 3 game recap details the 30-27 result and the muffed punt, while the NFL’s review identified the roughing penalty as another costly mistake.

Those errors created the central mandate for the rematch: handle punts cleanly, avoid penalties that extend drives, and do not give Pittsburgh short fields. Sit Down with Malik Wright Morning Show analyst Lucky called the two special-teams mistakes a 14-point swing, arguing that a clean operation would remove the Steelers’ clearest route to an upset.

Jaylen Warren and Darnell Washington set the defensive test

Pittsburgh’s offense still presents the same stress points that hurt Cincinnati in September. Steelers running back Jaylen Warren ran for 127 yards on 17 carries in the first matchup, and tight end Darnell Washington produced a 47-yard gain that set up a late field goal. Warren has 704 rushing yards through nine games, while Washington has 19 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh’s current statistics place both players among its most productive weapons.

The Bengals’ response begins with pursuit and tackling around the edges, where Warren can turn runs and checkdowns into explosive plays and Washington can create matchup problems as a receiver and blocker. Malik Wright, host of the Sit Down with Malik Wright Morning Show, expects Cincinnati’s defense to contain both players with gang tackling and expects the Bengals to win if they prevent Pittsburgh from dictating the game through those plays.

Cincinnati’s offensive line has to protect the rematch

Cincinnati’s offense has the personnel to force Pittsburgh out of its preferred pace. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is joined by wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, while Orlando Brown Jr. starts at left tackle and Amarius Mims starts at right tackle. Cincinnati’s depth chart confirms that alignment.

The protection test centers on Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, with Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig providing additional edge pressure. Pittsburgh lists Warren as its lead running back, Washington as a top tight end, Aaron Rodgers as its starting quarterback, and Watt as a starting outside linebacker. The Steelers’ depth chart reflects each of those roles.

The Bengals do not need to recreate the first game’s final drive. They need to avoid putting Burrow in another must-score situation after special teams and field position have tilted the game. A clean start would give Cincinnati the chance to play from its offensive strengths and keep Pittsburgh from turning a rivalry rematch into another one-possession finish.

Matchup keys

Bengals-Steelers Game Hinges On Jalen Warren And Darnell Washington65/100

Malik Predicts Bengals Will Absolutely Throttle Pittsburgh Sunday88/100

Malik Says Bengals Are Simply Better Than Steelers80/100

Cincinnati can protect its AFC North position with a win Sunday night. A loss would hand Pittsburgh the season sweep after its September victory and put the Bengals behind in the head-to-head tiebreaker. The rematch comes one week after Cincinnati’s game against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, a scheduling stretch the club enters with little room for another self-inflicted loss.

Sources

Malik Wright and Lucky on The Sit Down with Malik Wright Morning Show · watch the full segment

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