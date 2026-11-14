Buffalo Bills Reportedly Made a Strong Trade Push for Jordan Davis

The Buffalo Bills were one of the two teams that pushed hardest to trade for Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the other team that were interested, and ultimately they were the team to trade for him by sending the Eagles a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

Why Jordan Davis Made Sense for the Buffalo Bills

At 336 pounds, Davis can line up over the center, hold his ground against a double team and make it harder for a guard to get to the linebackers. The value for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would have shown up on early downs. If Buffalo can defend the run with six in the box from nickel personnel, Leonhard can keep two safeties deep and give opposing quarterbacks fewer chances to take a shot downfield.