Amanda Nunes Will Roar In The Most Anticipated WMMA Fight Of All Time: UFC 334 Breakdown, Odds and Picks

Ladies and Gentlemen, buckle up, because the 1st of two title fights at MSG is arguably the most anticipated Women’s MMA matchup in UFC History, as the greatest to ever do it steps in the cage one more time to attempt to dethrone one of the most dominant forces to enter the Octagon. Amanda Nunes. Kayla Harrison.

Fight Breakdown:

Amanda Nunes is the perfect mixed martial artist. Power in both hands? Check. Explosive striking combined with suffocating pressure? Got it. Offensive and Defensive Wrestling? Never a doubt. BJJ skills of the highest caliber? I’m running out of ways to say Nunes has these attributes, but trust me, she does. Amanda Nunes was so historically dominant that her lone loss to Juliana Peña in the past decade has been labeled one of the greatest upsets in sports history, a wrong she very shortly after rectified with a total dismantling of Peña in the rematch.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Nunes will suffer from ring rust, or the natural effects of aging in the fight game, as her defensive prowess on the feet looked a tad slower in her last outing against Irene Aldana, but if her timing is even 75% of what it was at her peak, she’s still more than capable of dominating in the stand-up. Whether it’s a game plan backed by offensive wrestling and damage/submission threats on the ground, or relentless forward pressure and powerful boxing combinations, the Lioness has plenty of ways to dominate her prey.

Kayla Harrison is far from a one-trick pony, but if she did only have one trick, it would be a pretty damn good trick. That being her All-World Judo, which allows her to dominate the clinch and find takedowns at any and all times when she is connected to her opponents. Her strength plus her understanding of leverage allows her to find foot sweeps, trips, and throws to ground her opponents, and once she does ground her opponents, it’s usually academic from there.

Her use of ground and pound opens up her submission game, and her physicality allows her to totally control the pace and where her fights take place. When she does spend time on the feet, she typically uses it as a means to get to a body lock and push her opponents against the cage. Her rear leg is a prominent part of her stand-up game, and being a southpaw, she typically can create awkward angles and entries to find success in limited stand-up exchanges. When Kayla Harrison is finding success, though, it is typically not off of the back of her striking. It’s hard not to address the elephant in the room: Kayla Harrison’s severe neck injury that required immediate surgical intervention at the start of this year; it remains to be seen how Harrison will bounce back from such a career-altering moment at the tail end of her fighting prime.

Official Pick:

When making a pick in the fight game, you’ll rarely look silly backing the greatest to ever do it, which is exactly what I will be deciding to do in this one. Amanda Nunes is the Greatest Women’s Mixed Martial Artist of all time, and while she hasn’t stepped foot in the cage since 2023, when she announced her initial retirement, she has been very clear about wanting this particular fight for a very long time. Nunes has been preparing and biding her time to face off against Kayla Harrison, and at MSG, I am backing the Lioness to hunt one more time.

Official Pick: Amanda Nunes ML (+140)