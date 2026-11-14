Ciryl Gane Will Finish Josh Hokit at UFC 334: Breakdown, Odds and Picks

As the night winds down at MSG, the big boys close out UFC 334! Ciryl Gane defends his newly minted Undisputed Heavyweight Title against possibly the most controversial man in MMA, Josh Hokit.

Fight Breakdown:

Ciryl Gane is a Unicorn in the Heavyweight Division. His ability to end the night with all 8 limbs, punish sloppy heavyweights with his low kick, and constantly keep his jab in the face of his opponents completely shattered the mold of the slugging, lumbering heavyweight who throws sledgehammers. Gane’s freakish athleticism allows him to move at a speed most middleweights could fight at, with constant feinting, darting in and out of the pocket, and the ability to circle out of danger and change directions at the drop of a hat.

Where Gane has found himself in trouble is against explosive athletes who can match his physical prowess and drag the fight to the ground, but against less athletic or smaller heavyweights, Gane’s grappling typically holds up well, primarily in the clinch where he can use his physical strength and Muay Thai base to find crafty elbows and knees and punish poor entries.

For all of the crazy athletic techniques Gane is capable of throwing, it is his jab that separates him from most; his jab alone can win a fight as it is used as both a range finder and, when Gane decides to add some extra sting to it, can land with some serious pop to kickstart finishing sequences, just like it did on the White House Lawn when Gane won the then-interim Heavyweight Title. Expect Gane to circle, make Hokit chase him, and hammer the wrestler with low kicks and his stinging jab to frustrate Hokit into making a reckless entry where he will look to catch the brawler coming in.

Love him or loathe him, Josh Hokit is fighting for the UFC Heavyweight Title just over a year after signing with the UFC. That doesn’t happen by accident; it happens because Hokit has promoted himself better than 99% of the roster and has already added the scalps of the Heavyweight Division’s most notable gatekeepers, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis, the latter being on the White House lawn.

Hokit’s calling card is without a doubt his All-American caliber wrestling; the former Fresno State Bulldog has the kind of wrestling pedigree that immediately stamped him as a blue-chip prospect, but what a lot of people didn’t expect was for him to have the hand speed and accuracy he possesses. He doesn’t exactly have Heavyweight power in his hands, but he does have a Heavyweight chin, as shown in his Fight of the Year candidate against Curtis Blaydes. Hokit is still raw on the feet, but his toughness, pure speed and athleticism, and willingness to scrap have taken him this far. Hokit does often showcase his obnoxious antics in the cage, and sometimes it’s hard to tell if he has ever been actually hurt when he wobbles around after being hit cleanly. Hokit is a tough SOB, and if he gets rolling downhill, he is a handful to deal with, just like he was as a runner out of the Fresno State Bulldogs’ backfield.

Official Pick:

Ciryl Gane is not the talker, the promoter, and he is most certainly not the lightning rod that Josh Hokit is, but I will tell you what Gane is, and that is a much better fighter than Hokit. Josh Hokit’s lone path to victory is brute-forcing through Gane’s range and footwork and making this a muddy affair.

At range, Gane eats Hokit alive with footwork and the same jab that sat Alex Pereira down at the White House. Gane’s biggest detractors often point to the Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou fights as proof that Gane’s takedown defense is Kevin Holland-esque, but that’s just not the truth. Gane’s physical strength will be a huge challenge for Hokit to overcome, and if Hokit cannot get Gane down or keep him down, he will be dramatically outclassed on the feet, having to overcome an 8-inch reach advantage for the Frenchman. Hokit’s time atop the Heavyweights will have to wait, because Ciryl Gane is going to rudely introduce him to Championship Caliber Heavyweight MMA.

Official Pick: Ciryl Gane By FINISH (-110)