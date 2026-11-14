The NFL Schedule Quirk Delaying Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis’ Jacksonville Jaguars Debuts

Jacksonville Jaguars Rest Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis Ahead of AFC South Clash With Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to wait to see their two biggest trade-deadline additions in action. Safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis are out for Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville acquired Bates from the Atlanta Falcons and Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, then listed both players as out.

Why Jacksonville Is Giving Jessie Bates and Jordan Davis a Bye Week

Bates and Davis had each played nine games before the trades, with Atlanta and Philadelphia still awaiting their scheduled byes. Jacksonville had already taken its bye in Week 7. Head coach Liam Coen said Friday that the week off gives both players time to recover and learn the defense.