Austin Mack in Line for First Career Start Against Vanderbilt

Alabama is expected to give Austin Mack his first career start Saturday at Vanderbilt while Keelon Russell recovers from an ankle injury.

Why Alabama Is Turning to Austin Mack

Mack followed Kalen DeBoer from Washington and is in his fourth season with the coach. His longest stint for Alabama came in last season’s Rose Bowl against Indiana, when he completed 11 of 16 passes for 103 yards after Ty Simpson was injured. Mack has attempted only four passes this season, completing three for 23 yards.

Alabama climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings. Saturday is the Tide’s first trip to FirstBank Stadium since Vanderbilt upset then-No. 1 Alabama 40–35 in 2024, and the game is sold out. Mack’s first assignment is to keep drives moving early in front of that crowd while Alabama gives Russell time to recover.