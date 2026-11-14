Keenan Allen to Make San Francisco 49ers Debut vs. Dallas Cowboys After Indianapolis Colts Trade

Keenan Allen will make his San Francisco 49ers debut Sunday against the same defense he faced in his final game with the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Allen will have a role against the Dallas Cowboys after getting three practices in with his new team.

What Keenan Allen Adds to the 49ers’ Offense

From the slot, Allen can threaten a defender’s leverage and break toward open space near the first-down marker. Shanahan can put those routes into a smaller package while Allen learns the terminology and builds timing with Purdy.

Allen caught four of eight targets for 26 yards in the Colts’ 27–23 loss to Dallas. All four catches came on short throws, and his longest gain was 11 yards. Purdy can use Allen in that same part of the field, where play action with Christian McCaffrey could pull linebackers toward the line of scrimmage and give Allen more room to make an impact in his debut.