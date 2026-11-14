NHL Hart Trophy Ladder: November 14th

We are officially six weeks into the NHL regular season and so far it has delivered on many levels, especially when looking at the Hart Trophy race.

A few players are off to extremely red-hot starts that are actually starting to look sustainable now that enough tape is out there, and that means we could be in for an all-time kind of season from a certain few players this season.

So now that we have enough of a sample size to begin deciphering the main players in contention for the Hart Trophy, let’s look at the top 5 players from the first six weeks of the NHL regular season.

#5: Evan Bouchard

Stats: 11 G / 22 A / 33 PTS / 27 +/-

Evan Bouchard is going to begin a trend that you will notice quickly on this list, and you can probably guess what that trend is if you have been keeping up with the NHL this season.

Bouchard has been the best defenseman in hockey through the first month and a half, and he has also been one of the most productive players in the league regardless of position having posted 33 points which has him fourth in the league.

#4: Nathan MacKinnon

Stats: 10 G / 20 A / 30 PTS / 6 +/-

Nathan MacKinnon hasn’t been off to the red-hot start that he got off to last season, but he is still proving to be one of the most consistent and productive players in the league so far as he is top 20 in goals, assists, and points.

#3: Leon Draisaitl

Stats: 18 G / 19 A / 37 PTS / 20 +/-

Leon Draisaitl has been on fire so far this season as he leads the league in goals with 18 and is second in points with 37. He has only been held without a point in two games this season and looks poised to shatter his single-season goal record of 55.

#2: Kirill Kaprizov

Stats: 17 G / 18 A / 35 PTS / 17 +/-

Kaprizov may be the actual most “valuable” player in the NHL so far as he is driving so much of the offensive attack for the Wild. Yes, Quinn Hughes will always hold his own and help on that front even as a defenseman, but if Kaprizov were removed from Minnesota, their offense would take one of the biggest hits in production due to his absence, making him one of the truly most valuable players in the world.

#1: Connor McDavid

Stats: 11 G / 38 A / 49 PTS / 25 +/-

It has been hinted at already and you knew it was coming, so here is Connor McDavid who in year 10 may be better than ever as unbelievable as it is even for him.

He has a real shot at 200 points this season which could be made a bit more doable because of the two extra games, and if he does that or comes even close to it then he will be a lock to win it all.