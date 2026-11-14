Whit Weeks Could Return Against Texas After Missing Five Games

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks will test his injured leg in pregame warmups before the Tigers decide whether he can play against Texas and make his return to the field after missing five straight games.

What a Whit Weeks Return Could Change Against Texas

Texas showed against Missouri why LSU needs its linebackers to hold up in both phases. Running back Raleek Brown gained 91 yards on 17 carries, and Manning threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns in a 34–20 win.

If Brown keeps Texas ahead of the chains, Manning can use play-action to pull the linebackers forward and attack the space behind them. Weeks has the range to pursue Brown across the formation and close throwing windows underneath. He recorded 23 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in four games this season. If he’s cleared and can move well enough to handle those assignments, Baker could use him in select packages while leaning on the two linebackers who have carried the workload since September.



