What Andy Reid’s Josh Downs Update Means for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10

Josh Downs could play his first game for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, days after Kansas City traded for him at Tuesday’s deadline. Head coach Andy Reid said Friday that the wide receiver looks “ready to play in a game.”

What Josh Downs Adds to the Kansas City Chiefs Offense

Kansas City already saw how Downs can keep a drive alive. He caught seven passes for 72 yards against the Chiefs in Week 2, and six of those catches went for first downs. Across nine games with the Colts this season, he converted 10 third downs with receptions. That ability to separate quickly against man coverage gives Patrick Mahomes another option on third-and-medium, when a quick out or a crossing route can move the chains.