How Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Exploit New England’s Blitz

The New England Patriots have leaned on the blitz since Week 6. In Munich on Sunday, that could mean more targets for the receiver Jared Goff already leans on most. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been efficient against the blitz all season, and the Patriots have struggled to defend throws to the slot.

If St. Brown is active, he’s a WR1 with a realistic shot at finishing among the week’s five highest-scoring receivers.

How Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Punish the Patriots’ Blitz

New England’s 39.2% blitz rate since Week 6 ranks sixth in the NFL over that stretch. Against blitzes this season, St. Brown has averaged 3.0 receiving yards per route and drawn a target on 41% of his routes.

Opponents have posted a 57.5% success rate when attacking New England through the slot this season. St. Brown has run 45.8% of his routes from that alignment.

When New England sends an extra rusher from the second level, Goff can look for St. Brown on a quick in-breaker into the space that defender vacated. Detroit can also use screens to get St. Brown the ball before the rush arrives.

