Kenneth Walker’s Injury Opens the Door for Emmett Johnson in Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without the NFL’s second-leading rusher in Week 10. Kenneth Walker missed Friday’s practice after reporting groin tightness. Head coach Andy Reid said the team would monitor how Walker responds to treatment through Saturday, leaving his availability for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons up in the air.

Reid already has a plan if Walker sits. Rookie running back Emmett Johnson “would take the bulk of the carries,” Reid said.

What Emmett Johnson Brings to the Chiefs’ Backfield

Walker has rushed for 872 yards and seven touchdowns through eight games. In last week’s 35-12 win over the New York Jets, he handled every Kansas City running back carry and target before the team’s final two drives. Johnson finished with 34 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

If Walker misses Sunday’s game, the biggest change for Johnson would be getting carries while the outcome is still in doubt. Johnson has the ability to be relied on by the Chiefs similarly to Walker. Johnson caught five passes for 128 yards against Denver in Week 8, including a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown on third down. That gives Reid a reason to keep Johnson involved if Atlanta forces Kansas City into more passing situations.