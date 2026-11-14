PFF just came out with a new updated 2027 NFL mock draft, and it had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making a very interesting pick. Right now, Tampa Bay holds the 8th overall pick with a 3-6 record.

While there are a number of different directions that the Buccaneers can go, this one from Dalton Wasserman stuck out. With that 8th overall pick, Wasserman had the Buccaneers drafting Chris Cole, the linebacker out of Georgia.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mock Draft Selection: Chris Cole

Right now on the TWSN NFL Mock Draft Simulator, Cole ranks 15th on both the public and TWSN boards. With that being said, I’ve seen mock drafts where Cole goes higher than this as well, with linebacker being a volatile position and how to project it.

Now, in terms of talent, Cole is the LB1 in this class for both the public and TWSN, but it’s listed on the simulator as the second least valuable position on defense. Unless you believe Cole is going to be the next Sonny Styles, it’s tough to buy into him as a top-10 pick.

Where my concern lies is that I don’t see linebacker being a top three need for Tampa Bay in round one, when taking positional value into account. Instead, I would look to target defensive line, cornerback, or wide receivers, and strong options were on the board.

That’s not to say that the Buccaneers couldn’t use a linebacker, but this is a roster with other needs to fill, and I’m not a huge fan of the value at eight.