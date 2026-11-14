Charlie Becker or Cam Coleman?: The Debate Over the 2027 NFL Draft’s WR2

Ohio State’sJeremiah Smith sits atop the 2027 NFL Draft wide receiver class, but behind him, the WR2 of this class leaves room for discussion.

For that role, there are two wide receivers that have been in the conversation. Those wide receivers are Charlie Becker from Indiana and Cam Coleman from Texas. Ahead of the NFL Draft cycle, Marissa Myers and Devin Jasso look at the case for each wide receiver to be the second receiver taken come April.

The Case For Charlie Becker- Marissa

Becker has shown his ability as a true vertical threat. He averaged 20 yards per catch in 2025 and posted 126 yards against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. He’s taken on a bigger role this season and is still averaging more than 17 yards per reception.

With Becker’s ability to create separation on intermediate routes, that is a skill that can translate immediately to the NFL level. The biggest thing for Becker that he still has to work on is battling physical press corners who can disrupt his timing before he gets involved in his route.

The production between Becker and Coleman is on the same level, but what helps Becker solidify the WR2 spot, in my opinion, is the efficiency in which he has sustained that production. Becker having routinely shown he can be a reliable third-down target as well as a contested-catch receiver further helps him raise his draft stock and compete to be the second wide receiver after Smith.

The Case For Cam Coleman- Devin

Cam Coleman is the prototypical NFL X WR; his ability to win contested targets and constantly command over-the-top help could transform an NFL offense, provided he continues to grow as a prospect. The Texas Longhorn hasn’t had the best statistical season in a year marred by chemistry issues with his quarterback and on-and-off health issues, but the hope is that, with a CFP run looming, he comes on strong down the stretch after now having more reps with Arch Manning and the Longhorn offense under his belt, because it is clear that he is a game-breaking force if he does get clicking.

As a result, I have Coleman as my WR2. When looking at the upper tier of NFL Draft Prospects, it’s a matter of what their ceiling can be. Cam Coleman’s ceiling is just as high as any other player in this class. Coleman will be the biggest beneficiary of being added to an NFL offense where his ability to stretch the field will be matched by his quarterback’s ability to hit the home run ball. Coleman’s biggest weaknesses stem from his impact in the intermediate game and ability to capitalize on RAC opportunities, two things that evolve with maturity and understanding of the game.

Some of his athletic abilities are too explosive not to grow into a RAC threat as his career evolves. His main selling point remains being his ability to win at the apex of contested catch opportunities and win at the line of scrimmage, which on its own is a skill set that can take over games and eventually break games entirely. As a Chargers fan, I think of all of the times Mike Williams was able to single-handedly kickstart the Chargers offense by constant turning 50/50 balls in 80/20 balls downfield; Coleman has the ability to enter the league and provide that in the NFL from Day 1.