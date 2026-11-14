Cade Cunningham’s Historic Game Is Proof the Detroit Pistons Must Make Moves

On Thursday, Detroit Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham made history against the Washington Wizards. After scoring 52 points and adding 11 assists in the Pistons’ 144-140 double-overtime win, Cunningham became the first player in NBA history to record a 50-point, 10-assist game without a single turnover. First.

Starting the majority of the season without center Jalen Duren, the Pistons’ hot start has largely been on the back of Cunningham. Although Ausar Thompson has shown offensive improvement and Duncan Robinson has taken a larger load on offense, Cunningham’s heroic play has shown why he’s firmly in the MVP conversation. That said, one thing is becoming abundantly clear:

The Pistons need to make a move.

Why This Needs to Happen

This is more than just that Cunningham needs a co-star. This honestly doesn’t even have to do with the depth of the Eastern Conference. It’s about two things: How good Cunningham is and how good the Pistons are.

Cunningham’s performance is a microcosm of what the season is. Three players on the Wizards scored 30+ points. Three. Only one other Pistons player scored more than 20, and that was Daniss Jenkins with 21. While players are stepping up, the team’s lack of self-creation outside of Cunningham is going to limit both his and the team’s ceiling.

Getting a player who can create a shot for himself is paramount for this team because it gives Cunningham space. With only one creator, teams know to trap Cunningham and force a turnover. This doesn’t need to be a max player, just someone who knows how to get a bucket consistently. Someone who can handle the rock and get points at will. Pairing that with Cade, who is entering his prime, will make the team succeed.

Speaking of the team, the Pistons have two things that will help with acquiring someone: a strong defensive infrastructure and depth. The Pistons are a deep and defensive team that prides itself on culture. The defensive culture is one that forces players to step up, but can also hide bad defenders due to its overall scheming. Pairing a “bad” defender next to Ausar and Cade, and whoever else the Pistons throw at the team, means a player can easily make up for lapses.

On the other side, the team’s depth will also allow the Pistons to make moves without losing too much. Any big deal will cost a major rotation player, but the team has consistently shown depth at every position, and these players step up. A mix of culture and opportunity allows a player who may not get minutes to show what they can contribute. The Pistons have made the moves they have for moments like this, and it’s time for the team to push the chips in.

Cunningham is showing that he’s clearly one of the best players in the NBA, and the team needs to look at Thursday’s historical performance as a wake-up call. This team is ready to get that second star and play for something bigger. This team has championship aspirations now.