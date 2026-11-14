With the offseason in full swing and general manager meetings wrapping up, one name floating around this week is Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, who had a mediocre 2026 season. Duran, at 30, has spent his whole MLB career with the Red Sox up to this point.

But the Red Sox and Duran may be splitting up, as Duran’s performance over the last couple of seasons has been disappointing and hasn’t lived up to what the Red Sox hoped for after his 2024 All-Star campaign. Now they are at a crossroads, and a trade out of Boston could be best for the veteran outfielder, who could use a change of scenery.

One team that can use a new outfielder is the Chicago Cubs, and they are in major need, as both of their starting corner outfielders, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, are expected free agents, and both seem to be leaving the Cubs this offseason.

The Fit:

Duran would give the Cubs some stability in the outfield. As he may not be as good as Suzuki or even Happ, he is a proven All-Star and could revive his career in Chicago. Duran on the Cubs could be a low-risk, high-reward type of move that Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer loves to make almost every offseason. This type of move worked when the Cubs brought in Cody Bellinger in 2023 and had an All-Star-caliber season with the Cubs.

While the numbers did dip a little in 2024, he still had a productive season with the Cubs. While Duran isn’t a former MVP like Bellinger, he can still be productive for this Cubs team and can make a positive impact on the team. Duran wouldn’t cost too much in terms of the price tag of a trade to work out. The Red Sox seem to be willing to deal him for a lower price than what they had him for the past two seasons.

If the Cubs are interested in Duran, then it may just take a couple of minor leaguers to get a deal done. The Red Sox lack in the infield, and the Cubs have a lot of position players they could throw their way. Utility hitter Matt Shaw could even be a trade candidate for the Cubs, and he is from Massachusetts, so a trade to his home state could be enough for Boston to take a deal. It could even be a straight one-for-one deal, with both players getting a fresh start and a needed change of scenery.

It will be interesting to see if the Cubs and Red Sox engage in trade talks that involve Duran.