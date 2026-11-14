NFL Week 10 Predictions: Key Matchups and Playoff Implications

Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season brings five games with real playoff weight, from a fight for the AFC North lead to an early-morning showdown in Munich. Seven of the eight teams involved already have at least six wins. Here are five Week 10 matchups that could change the playoff picture, with kickoff times and a prediction for each.

1. 49ers vs Cowboys Prediction: Can Dallas Upset the NFC’s Best?

San Francisco (7-1) has the NFC’s best record and leads the league at 6.31 yards per play, while Dallas (4-5) has the NFL’s worst third-down defense. Brock Purdy is 3-0 against the Cowboys in his career with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Dallas just won 27-23 at Indianapolis, but it is 2-4-1 against winning teams under coach Brian Schottenheimer, and tight end Jake Ferguson is out. The 49ers have injuries at cornerback, but Dallas needs a signature win more. Kickoff is 4:25 PM ET on FOX.

Prediction: 49ers

2. Steelers vs Bengals Prediction: Who Takes the AFC North Lead?

Both teams are 6-2 with four-game winning streaks, and the winner takes first place. Pittsburgh won the first meeting 30-27 in Week 3. Joe Burrow leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.0%), passing yards per game (298.3) and touchdown passes (23), and he’s the MVP favorite. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers come off a bye, but their defense gives up the fifth-most yards per game on deep throws, which is a problem against Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Kickoff is 8:20 PM ET on NBC, with Cincinnati favored by 3.5 points. Prediction: Bengals, by a field goal or so

3. Vikings vs Packers Prediction: Kirk Cousins Returns to Lambeau

Minnesota (6-2) has lost two straight after a 23-6 defeat to Buffalo, and it reacquired Cousins from the Raiders at the deadline. He is expected to start only days after the trade, with Kyler Murray still out. Cousins threw for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games with Las Vegas. Green Bay (6-3) has won five of its last six, including a 45-27 win at New England in which Jordan Love threw for 372 yards. Minnesota’s quarterbacks are pressured a league-high 46.9% of the time, and Packers running back Josh Jacobs is having surgery on a broken finger. Kickoff is 1 PM ET on FOX. Prediction: Packers

4. Patriots vs Lions Prediction: The NFL Munich Game

Detroit (6-2) has won four straight but managed only 170 passing yards and no touchdowns from Jared Goff in a 19-9 win over Miami, and Goff has thrown an interception in each of his last two games. New England (5-4) is clinging to the last AFC playoff spot after a 45-27 loss to Green Bay in which Drake Maye threw three interceptions. His 11 interceptions are tied for the most in the league. The Patriots have nine players questionable, including running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and A.J. Brown is limited. Amon-Ra St. Brown, who speaks fluent German, will have the crowd on his side. Kickoff at Allianz Arena is 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network.

Prediction: Lions

5. Chiefs vs Falcons Prediction: Mahomes, Walker and Josh Downs

Kansas City (6-2) is a 3.5-point road favorite at Atlanta (3-6). Patrick Mahomes hurt his right elbow against the Jets but was a full participant in practice Thursday. Josh Downs, acquired from the Colts on Tuesday (33 catches, 354 yards, one touchdown), could see a limited role in his debut. Running back Kenneth Walker III faces an Atlanta run defense that has allowed 190 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks, the most in the league. The Falcons also traded safety Jessie Bates to Jacksonville and have lost two straight, including a defeat to Cincinnati in Madrid. Kickoff is 1 PM ET on CBS.

Prediction: Chiefs