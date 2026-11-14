John Cena Classic Preview: Which NXT Talents Have the Most to Gain?

The John Cena Classic arrives Dec. 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, and its biggest opportunity belongs to NXT. Cena is matching Raw and SmackDown names against NXT talent in exhibition matches, and WWE fans will vote on the standouts. Four NXT stars are confirmed so far, with room for more. These five have the most to gain.

Fan voting rewards the performers people remember, not the ones with the best records. That changes who benefits most.

1. Zilla Fatu: A Famous Name Looking for His Own Moment

Fatu is the son of the late Umaga, and Cena used his Nov. 4 invitation to honor that family history, including his own past rivalry with Umaga. The third-generation wrestler debuted on NXT in August and landed in the NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way at Heatwave, where Grayson Waller won the title. Last week he called out Waller again, and the segment ended in a three-faction brawl. A Classic match gives Fatu a clean showcase, away from the chaos, with a huge audience watching.

2. Kelani Jordan: The NXT Women’s Champion Gets a Bigger Stage

Jordan has held the NXT Women’s Championship since beating Kendal Grey on Aug. 30, and she retained against Wren Sinclair at Halloween Havoc. She was also the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion, and she’s reportedly only the second wrestler, after Jacy Jayne, to hold both the NXT Women’s and TNA Knockouts titles. Her high-flying offense, built on moonsaults and a 450 splash, suits a one-night showcase. She’s also the only NXT woman confirmed so far, and the Classic has separate men’s and women’s honors.

3. Noam Dar: A Veteran’s Redemption Run

Dar spent much of this year working his way back into regular NXT action. He and Romeo Moreno upset Fraxiom in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinals, beat Vanity Project in the semifinals, and won the tournament on Nov. 4. Dar landed Dusty Rhodes’ Bionic Elbow in the finish, a tribute that landed well with Cody Rhodes at ringside. Cena’s whole premise is that veterans can lift younger stars, and Dar fits the other side of that: a seasoned hand who gets a spotlight of his own.

4. Romeo Moreno: From Tag Partner to Standalone Name

Moreno took the pinfall on Tank Ledger in the Dusty Cup final, and his rise has been steady rather than flashy. He and Dar were reportedly set to challenge Vanity Project for the NXT Tag Team Championships on Nov. 10. The Classic, though, is built around individual matches, and WWE hasn’t said whether a tag bout fits. That makes it Moreno’s best chance to show a national audience what he can do without a partner next to him.

5. Grayson Waller: The Uninvited Champion Who Could Steal the Show

Waller isn’t confirmed, but his case is hard to ignore. He won the NXT Championship at Heatwave in his first reign, has reportedly retained since, and previously held the WWE Tag Team Championship with Austin Theory. He also has a reputation for stealing attention on the mic. If Cena adds him, he’d carry the most momentum into the night, and a fan-vote format would suit his flair.