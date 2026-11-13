Caio Borralho Halts A Hype Train: UFC 334 Breakdown, Odds and Picks

Brazil’s Fighting Nerds leave their mark on yet another massive UFC event, as this time it’s Caio Borralho who takes the cage against 6’6 striking savant Yousri Belgaroui.

Fight Breakdown:

Caio Borralho ascended to the realm of the elites off of the back of his extremely well balanced game, both on the feet and on the ground Borralho uses a more methodical approach that showcases his intelligence and technical ability. The Fighting Nerd is at his best when he is controlling the pace and using his jab to find range and timing before finding moments to explode finding a southpaw 1-2 that can do some true damage. Borralho also has a good left kick and lead hand to punish over aggressive fighters.

A black belt in BJJ with an extensive Judo background, when Caio is able to get a hold of opponents he can use his technical ability to get fights to the ground and rack up control time and maintain his poise while hunting for submissions. Caio’s ability to mix the martial arts and use his striking into his grappling makes him one of the most balanced and effective fighters at 185.

Yousri Belgaroui made plenty of waves because of his freakish 6’6 frame and his history with the legendary Alex Pereira, but he now stands on his own two feet as a true threat to the middleweight division given his 1 of 1 combination of physical gifts and technical prowess. Standing at 6’6 with a reach of 79”, The Boogeyman is a puzzle that has started to find his rhythm in the sport of MMA.

On the feet he utilizes a true Dutch Kickboxing style with hammering knees, kicks and crisp straight shots that catch opponents on the end of his long limbs. His path to victory will be entirely dependent on managing range and keeping the Brazilian out of range and intercepting takedown entries with knees and threatening shots up the middle that dissuade Caio from shooting. His takedown defense is unproven at this level and his ability to be defensively responsible when getting up is also virtually unknown.

Official Pick:

In the grand scheme of things, this may be a bit too much too quickly for Belgaroui in terms of the grappling department. This jump in competition would be much more plausible if it resembled his teammate Alex Pereira’s jump to fight a highly ranked Sean Strickland who was someone who would stand and strike with Poatan, instead, Yousei stands across from someone who has no qualms with making this fight a grindy grappling affair. Caio is too intelligent of a fighter to choose an avenue that isn’t conducive to his best chances at victory, I expect him to turn away the Boogeyman in a comfortable fashion and maintain his spot among the top of the rankings.

Official Pick: Caio Borralho -3.5 (+115)