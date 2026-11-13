It’s mock draft season once again for the New York Jets, but there’s quite a bit of hope in the air. This team already has some good talent, and they’re absolutely loaded with draft capital.

In our last Jets article, we looked at another pick from this mock draft, Dylan Stewart. This time around, we won’t be talking about any of the Jets’ first-round picks, and instead, a phenomenal value from round two.

The selection we’ll be breaking down is David Stone, defensive tackle out of Oklahoma. This Jets mock draft was done using the TWSN NFL mock draft simulator.

New York Jets Mock Draft: David Stone

Prior to the season, I had Stone ranked higher than this, and it’s worth noting that he had 1.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss as a true sophomore at Oklahoma. It was more flash than anything, but Stone displayed the ability to get after the quarterback and stop the run, which is what you need from a premier defensive tackle.

That’s something the Jets are now chasing since trading away Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys back in 2025.

That said, this season Stone has been banged up, and through nine games, he only has 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Not exactly the breakthrough many were hoping for.

It’s also worth noting that his run-stop rate on PFF is strong at 8.6%, but a 5.3% pass rush win rate is very mediocre. With that being said, in this mock draft, the Jets are getting a big discount on a play with elite potential.

For that reason, the TWSN simulator gave this a 9.4 grade, which was the best of this entire Jets class.