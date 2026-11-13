Pochettino’s Manchester United Job: The Problems Waiting for Him

Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United is now official. The club sacked Michael Carrick on Thursday and appointed the Argentine, who is reportedly signing a deal through 2029. He inherits an 18th-place side with eight points from 10 games, one point off safety. Five challenges await at Old Trafford, and the first comes quickly: Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

The in-tray is long, and almost none of it can wait until January.

1. Fixing a Relegation-Zone Squad Before the Liverpool Match

Pochettino has to finish his US national team duties first. He officially starts at United on November 18 and is expected to run his first training session the next day. That leaves about three days with the squad before the trip to Anfield on Sunday, November 22 (4:30 PM UK time). Liverpool are back in the top four after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, while United have won once in 10 league games. Nobody can install a full system in 72 hours. The realistic goal is organization, belief and a performance that shows the new manager has already changed something.

2. Stopping the Goals Going In

United have conceded 19 league goals in 10 games and have reportedly kept just one clean sheet all season. The 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on November 8 summed it up. Pochettino prefers a high line and aggressive pressing, which demands mobile center-backs. Leny Yoro has the pace for it. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have struggled, and Matthijs de Ligt is only just back after a long layoff. Patrick Dorgu was reportedly sent home from Denmark duty for further rehab on a lingering muscle problem.

3. Finding Goals and Getting Forwards Fit

United failed to sign a striker or left-back in the summer, and it shows. Benjamin Sesko has a shin injury, and Joshua Zirkzee has scored once all season. Bryan Mbeumo has been moved inside, away from the right flank where he has been at his best. Reports also list Marcus Rashford among the injured. Pochettino could try Matheus Cunha through the middle, but that only works if the wide players deliver service. His first job is working out who is fit, then who can actually finish.

4. Winning Over a Dressing Room That Liked Carrick

Carrick reportedly leaves with goodwill from the players, so Pochettino arrives as the man replacing someone they respected. The squad has also been leaky off the pitch. Bruno Fernandes and Martinez have both voiced their frustrations in interviews. Pochettino’s best work at Tottenham came from building a tight group around clear demands. He’ll need that same authority quickly, and early decisions on captaincy, selection and discipline will tell the dressing room how he plans to run things.

5. Building a Pressing Team With Limited Funds

Pochettino’s teams run, press and carry the ball out of trouble, and that requires specific profiles. Summer arrivals Youri Tielemans and Andry Santos have yet to make a real impact, and Carlos Baleba’s return to fitness could help reshape midfield. Big January spending looks unlikely after the summer outlay, so the loan market is expected to be the focus. He will have to fit his ideas to this roster rather than rebuild it.