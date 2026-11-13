Kirk Cousins Trade Explained: Why the Vikings Sent a Third-Round Pick to the Raiders for Their Old Quarterback

Kirk Cousins is back with the Vikings. Minnesota sent a 2027 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders on deadline day for the 38-year-old, reuniting him with head coach Kevin O’Connell. It’s a surprising move for a team that started 6-2, and it says a lot about how badly the offense has fallen apart since.

Cousins is expected to make his Vikings debut against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 10, wearing No. 8 again. Here’s why Minnesota pulled the trigger.

1. The Vikings Offense Has Collapsed

The numbers explain the urgency. Minnesota has scored 16 points or fewer in five of its eight games, including the last three. The latest was a 23-6 loss to the Bills on Monday night, and talks with the Raiders picked up the very next morning. A team with a 6-2 start and a strong defense couldn’t afford to waste its season on a passing game that had stopped working.

2. Kyler Murray’s Injury and Struggles Left No Good Options

Kyler Murray is week to week with a hamstring strain, and he had struggled in O’Connell’s offense before the injury. The alternatives weren’t encouraging either. The Vikings have gone through eight different starting quarterbacks since Cousins left after 2023, and J.J. McCarthy, drafted to be his successor, has since been traded to the Giants. By deadline day, Minnesota needed a proven starter more than it needed a project.

3. Kevin O’Connell Already Knows What Cousins Can Do

This is a reunion, not a gamble on an unknown fit. Cousins played for O’Connell in his last two seasons in Minnesota, including 13 wins in 2022, and he was playing even better in 2023 before a torn Achilles ended his season. He also arrives in good form after 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 97.1 passer rating in nine starts for Las Vegas. Cousins said afterward that O’Connell “knows me,” and that familiarity should shorten the learning curve in the middle of a season.

4. The Window Is Open With Brian Flores’ Defense

The 6-2 start wasn’t a fluke. Brian Flores‘ defense is good enough to keep the Vikings in games, and the NFC is competitive enough that a team with a real quarterback can make noise. Minnesota decided not to waste that defense on an offense that couldn’t score. Justin Jefferson and the rest of the skill group have something to play for again, and the first practice with Cousins reportedly brought real energy to the building.

5. The Price Was Low and the Raiders Had a Replacement

The Vikings gave up a third-round pick that came from the Eagles in the Jonathan Greenard trade, so it didn’t cost them their own draft capital. They also take on Cousins’ minimum base salary for the rest of 2026 and a $10 million guaranteed roster bonus due next March. The Raiders were willing to deal because rookie Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 pick in the draft, can now take over as the starter.