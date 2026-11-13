International Break Preview: Key Matches and Storylines Before the Premier League Returns

The November international break runs through Nov. 17, and it has more going on than usual. Spain and England meet with Nations League seeding in play, Mauricio Pochettino coaches the USMNT one last time before joining Manchester United, and Argentina and Portugal play their first window without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Group races and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers add more.

Here are the five stories most likely to matter once club football resumes.

1. Spain vs England Decides the Top Spot in Nations League Group A3

Both teams are already in the quarterfinals, but pride and position are still at stake. Spain have won all five group games and lead with 15 points, while England sit on 12 after beating Croatia 2-1 on Thursday. England have scored 16 goals and conceded four, yet Spain beat them 3-2 in September. A win on Sunday would put England level on points with the world champions.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 England, with Spain’s control of tight games the difference.

2. Pochettino’s USMNT Farewell Before Manchester United

Pochettino leads the USMNT against Haiti on Saturday in Miami and again on Tuesday in Cincinnati, with a Concacaf Nations League semifinal spot at stake. He then joins United, whose trip to Liverpool follows on Nov. 22. The U.S. reached the World Cup round of 16 under him, and finished first in the group stage. Balogun’s fitness is a concern, and reports say Reyna and Dest left camp injured. Steve Cherundolo takes over the December camp.

3. The First Break Without Messi or Ronaldo

Neither Messi nor Ronaldo is in a national-team squad for the first time in over two decades. Ronaldo announced his Portugal retirement on Nov. 5, with reports linking it to a fallout with coach Jorge Jesus. Jesus said he had intended to call him up. Portugal, already through in Group A4, host Denmark on Saturday and visit Wales on Tuesday, with seven new faces in the squad. Argentina hosted Uruguay on Friday and will meet Costa Rica next.

4. A Crowded Nations League Scramble in Groups A1 and A2

Group A1 is nearly a three-way tie. Italy and France both have 10 points after Italy’s 3-1 win on Thursday, and Belgium have 9. Sunday brings Belgium vs Italy and France vs Turkey, and Turkey cannot reach the top two. In Group A2, the Netherlands and Greece lead on 8 points, three ahead of Germany, who face the Netherlands on Monday. Late results will shape the quarterfinal draw and the relegation play-offs.

5. Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Gets Tense

Ghana finally ended a three-year winless run in AFCON qualifying, beating Somalia 2-0 in Sekondi, and now sit third in Group C. Defending champions Ivory Coast lead on nine points. Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 and will travel to Zanzibar for the return leg, chasing Guinea-Bissau for Group L’s one open place, since Tanzania qualified as co-hosts. Senegal beat Sudan 4-1 and play the return fixture soon.