What CJ Carr Needs to Do in Notre Dame’s Final Three Games to Win the Heisman

Notre Dame is coming off an impressive 31-17 win over the Miami Hurricanes, and in the process, the win moved CJ Carr up the Heisman standings immensely.

Entering Week 11, Carr is now the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and if he actually ends up winning it, he can become the first Notre Dame player to win the award since Tim Brown did in 1987.

CJ Carr’s Efficiency Is His Edge in the Heisman Race

A driving factor giving Carr the advantage over other candidates is the efficiency in which he had passed with this season. He is currently the only FBS player with at least 20 touchdown passes with only one interception.

While Darian Mensah and Jeremiah Smith have had their moments, Carr’s case rests on his ball security while also still having highlight moments, including betaing Mensah’s team.

As long as Carr gets Notre Dame to 11- and keeps the offense productive through the next three weeks, his chances to win the award will become even greater.