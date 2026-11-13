Dejounte Murray Would Give Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat the Second Playmaker They Need

As the New Orleans Pelicans continue to struggle, it has now led to Dejounte Murray requesting a trade.

With Murray officially wanting out, there is one team that should specifically be looking to trade for him, and that is the Miami Heat.

Dejounte Murray Would Take Pressure Off Davion Mitchell

The Miami Heat have gone 5-6 in their first 11 games and currently rank 19th offensively. For the rotation to be at its best, Erik Spoelstra needs to look for another lead guard to take the pressure off Davion Mitchell.

Mitchell is currently averaging 16.5 points and 8.5 assists, but Miami should be looking to lean on combo guards when Mitchell needs a breather. Murray would let Miami stagger two experienced ball handlers and run the same sets even when Mitchell checks out.

There’s recent evidence Murray can still run an offense. After returning from a ruptured right Achilles in February, he averaged 16.7 points and 6.4 assists in 14 games last season. He’s down to 13.4 points and 4.4 assists through nine games this year, but he’s still generating 1.6 steals per game.

At 6’4, Murray gives Miami a bigger guard to put on opposing ball handlers. His screen navigation and ability to stay in front of quicker guards would matter more to Spoelstra than the steal total.