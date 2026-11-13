VCARB Finally Figures Out Their 2027 Lineup

VCARB has officially confirmed their 2027 lineup, with both Arvin Lindblad and Liam Lawson set to return. This is Lindblad’s second season with the team and in F1, and it’s Liam Lawson’s second full season with VCARB.

Coming off one of the best races of his career so far in Brazil, Lawson qualified P3 in a chaotic, rainy session and finished P7 in the race after facing some insane overtakes. While Lindblad finished just outside the points at P11, as a team, they’ve had a fairly good season, currently at P5 before the last stretch of the season.

New Role For Rising F2 Star:

Red Bull is starting to find some stability in their organization, and they’re keeping the same lineup for 2027. They have also brought in current F2 driver Nikola Tsolov as a reserve driver for both redbull and VCARB. Tsolov is projected to win the F2 championship, as current champion leader Rafa Camara has graduated to F1 and will not finish out the F2 season. F2 has two rounds left, in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Both races are still up in the air due to some conflict in the Middle East. If Tsolov can past camara in the standings, he will be the F2 champion, while waiting for an opportunity in F1.

One Seat Left:

Haas has the last open seat for 2027. Word has it that Ollie Bearman, who currently drives for the team, has been in talks to extend his contract. Plus, Haas has expressed interest in keeping Bearman. So it looks like Bearman isn’t going anywhere for 2027.

Though Cadillac has two drivers set for next season. Many feel like the team is getting ready to drop veteran driver Valtteri Bottas. Now that F2 driver Colton Herta finally has enough points to obtain a super license, Bottas’s future in F1 is more at risk than ever.