Why Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Have One of the NFL’s Best Passing Offenses

The Cincinnati Bengalsare entering a key primetime matchup in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after having just beaten the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, 34-17.

Over their recent four-game win streak, they have scored at least 41 points in each game, and the ability Joe Burrowand the Bengals’ offense to get the ball out quickly and efficiently is what is driving their offensive success.

Joe Burrow Is Getting the Ball Out Faster and Picking His Shots

One of the key differences from this year compared to last year has been Burrow’s time to throw. He was throwing the ball in 2.69 seconds last season, but has now gotten that down to 2.57 seconds. In addition to this, his sack rate has gone from 17% to 12.5%.

The Bengals have also gone back to what has worked for them instead of trying to fully reinvent the wheel. Rather than fully trying to push more under center plays, they are letting those groupings happen naturally. Over eight games this season they have lined up in shotgun 76% of the time, but they also have incorporated more 12 personnel with 41% of snaps being with that grouping.

Lining up in shotgun has allowed Burrow to keep his eyes on the coverage better, while 12 personnel has allowed Cincinnati to keep Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the field while presenting. credible run formation, but also having an extra tight end to block or be another target.

All of this has led to Burrow completing 74% of his passes for 2,386 yards and 23 touchdowns, and the offense as a whole ranks third in EPA per play and second in EPA per dropback.

With the way the Bengals are playing, it creates a nightmare for opposing defenses, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are up next to try and stop the recent momentum the Bengals have gained.